Sussex teen wins national squash championship
The 2023 ProAir British Junior Championships came to its conclusion on Sunday, with top seed Jonah defeating Abd-Allah Eissa for the title, Bryant came away victorious in straight games.
Bryant avenged his defeat in last year’s British Junior Championships, narrowly losing in the final to Lancashire’s Finnlay Withington. He now faces the challenge of stepping up from the junior level and moving into the senior competitions.
After the match, Bryant, who lives in Shoreham, said: "I've been playing Abd-Allah since the age of ten, so it's quite fitting to have played him in my last BJC final.
“He's a tough opponent, so I'm really happy to have won."
The Championship followed the announcement that squash will be included in the Olympic Games from 2028 onwards meaning these young players, Bryant included, can now begin to dream of competing at the Games.
Sussex also saw success in the Girls Under 15 category with top seed Reka Kemecsei claiming her third BJC title in three years as she defeated Harriet Broadbridge in straight games.
For the full results, and to watch footage of the finals of the 2023 British Junior Championships, visit https://britishjuniorchampionships.com/