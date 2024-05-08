Sussex theme park raises £7,000 for children’s hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been three dedicated fund raising days led by Star Wars costume group Vaders Raiders, which featured Obi Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and The Mandalorian.

In addition to this Knockhatch Annual Pass members raised over £3000 upon entering the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, the Knockhatch team presented a cheque for £7200 to Chestnut Tree House.

Cheque presentation: Madelaine Hunter Taylor, Juliette Bridge, Steve Jagger, Carolyn Lillywhite

Madelaine Hunter-Taylor, Community Fund raiser said: “Chestnut Tree House is very grateful for the continued support from Knockhatch Adventure Park, not only through fundraising throughout the year but also their commitment to the Chestnut Tree children and families who treasure their days out at Knockhatch.

"Their support enables families to make precious memories when they have limited time together.”