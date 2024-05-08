Sussex theme park raises £7,000 for children’s hospice

Over the last year visitors to Knockhatch Adventure Park, Hailsham, have continued to raise funds for Sussex charity Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.
By Jenny SealeContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 08:47 BST
There have been three dedicated fund raising days led by Star Wars costume group Vaders Raiders, which featured Obi Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and The Mandalorian.

In addition to this Knockhatch Annual Pass members raised over £3000 upon entering the park.

Last week, the Knockhatch team presented a cheque for £7200 to Chestnut Tree House.

Cheque presentation: Madelaine Hunter Taylor, Juliette Bridge, Steve Jagger, Carolyn Lillywhite

Madelaine Hunter-Taylor, Community Fund raiser said: “Chestnut Tree House is very grateful for the continued support from Knockhatch Adventure Park, not only through fundraising throughout the year but also their commitment to the Chestnut Tree children and families who treasure their days out at Knockhatch.

"Their support enables families to make precious memories when they have limited time together.”

To find out more about future events, please visit Knockhatch.com

