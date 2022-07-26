Sussex traffic and travel update: Tuesday, July 26

Traffic and travel stock image

On the A24 there are reports of a stalled vehicle on the Worthing Road by the Buck Barn Crossroads.

Traffic is said to be coping well, according to sources.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Chichester, there are heavy delays between the Fishbourne Roundabout and Whyke Rounabout.

Sources are reporting delays about about eight minutes on the A27.

The delays continue towards the Bognor Bridge Roundabout with average speeds of roughly ten mph.

In Brighton there are reports of slow and queuing traffic around New England Street following a collision between a car and a motorbike.