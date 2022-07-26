Sussex traffic and travel update: Tuesday, July 26

Here’s the latest traffic and travel news from across East and West Sussex this evening (Tuesday, July 26).

By Joe Stack
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 6:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 6:04 pm
On the A24 there are reports of a stalled vehicle on the Worthing Road by the Buck Barn Crossroads.

Traffic is said to be coping well, according to sources.

In Chichester, there are heavy delays between the Fishbourne Roundabout and Whyke Rounabout.

Sources are reporting delays about about eight minutes on the A27.

The delays continue towards the Bognor Bridge Roundabout with average speeds of roughly ten mph.

In Brighton there are reports of slow and queuing traffic around New England Street following a collision between a car and a motorbike.

North of the Cop Hall Roundabout in Sayerland there has been a collision between two cars on the A22 causing heavy delays up to the Eagles Roundabout.

