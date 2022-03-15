Sussex traffic update March 15: Latest travel news

The A24 at Horsham is closed due to bridge maintenance work between the B2237 Worthing Road, Hop Oast Park and Ride Roundabout to A264 Broadbridge Heath Roundabout.
This is causing some congestion on the A24 towards Southwater with queueing traffic from Worthing Road.
Angmering is seeing heavy traffic on A280 Long Furlong between A27 Arundel Road and The Street. Temporary lights are in place in the area due to water main works.
In Newhaven, A259 the swing bridge crossing the River Ouse is expected to open at 9.30am
In Polegate there is slow traffic on A27 Polegate By Pass between Brown Jack Avenue, The Thoroughbred Inn, and A22 Polegate Road, Cop Hall Roundabout. Restrictions are in place due to long-term works.