Sussex travel: your evening update for Friday, March 11

Severe delays of eleven minutes have been reported on Portfield Roundabout, westbound between the Chichester Bypass and the Bognor Bridge roundabout.

Queueing traffic has been reported on A27 both ways from A285 Portfield Way to A259 Cathedral Way.

Delays of six minutes and increasing have been reported on the Sompting Bypass, Westbound between Upper Brighton Road and Warren Road. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Sussex Travel

Slow traffic has been reported on A27 at Sompting Road.

Delays of four minutes and increasing have been reported on Upper Brighton Road, westbound between Uppe Shoreham Road and First Avenue.

Delays have been reported on the A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane. The usual delays have been reported headed towards to Worthing.

More delays have been reported on the B2123 Falmer Road, Southbound around Warren Road.

Slow traffic has been reported on the A27, Eastbound towards the A277 on Brighton Road.