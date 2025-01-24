Sussex venues for Far from the Madding Crowd on theatre tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worthing-based Conn Artists are embarking on an ambitious three-month tour with their own adaptation of Thomas Hardy’s Far from the Madding Crowd.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dates on tour include Tuesday and Wednesday, February 4-5 at the Theatre Royal Winchester (01962 840 440); Thursday and Friday, February 27-28 at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth (023 9264 900); Thursday, March 20 at Hanger Farm, Totton (023 8066 7683); and Sunday, March 23 at The Capitol, Horsham (01403 750220).

The novel has been adapted for the stage by Ross Muir, who also plays William Boldwood in the piece, and by Nick Young. Ross also produces while Nick directs the show – the tale of capricious, independent and beautiful Bathsheba Everdene. Bathsheba inherits and manages her uncle’s farm but finds herself courted by three infatuated suitors: an honest, loyal and capable shepherd; a womanising and charming sergeant; and a lonely, wealthy farmer…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross said: “It has not toured regionally for a number of years and at Conn Artists we wanted to get back to our ensemble-theatre style that we have been known for when we did our previous literary adaptations which included Silas Marner and The Four Men. Having done a two-hander ghost thriller last year which was very enjoyable we wanted to get back to multi-roling actor-musician-led story-telling. We've been talking about this for some time, about what to adapt and we thought about doing a Dickens but decided not to. Nick and I had a brain-storming session and he mentioned Hardy and The Mayor of Casterbridge and I said it might be better if we did Far From The Madding Crowd which is better known. I don't think it has been on the stage since 2008 and it has got such an exciting range of characters.

“And I liked the prospect of adapting it for a cast of five. We did Silas Marner with a cast of seven and when I saw Andrew Scott's one-man Uncle Vanya, I thought that if he can do Chekhov’s play as a one-man show, then I'm pretty sure that we can do Far From The Madding Crowd with a cast of five!

“Nick and I have done it together though I have to say that Nick did the bulk of the work. He got the main skeleton and framework and I came in and said what I would like to see go and what I would like to see included but it was very much a collaborative process. I've known Nick for nearly 25 years. He’s a director that I've enjoyed working with a lot and he has improved me as an actor. And he has been a great support for Conn Artists having directed the last four or five productions. Working on the script together was great. We had a couple of arguments! But they were nice arguments, nice creatively-productive arguments! My worry was that an adaptation of the novel could be very long but really you've just got to find a way to streamline it and find what drives the whole thing which means we've had to leave a lot of it out because you've got to do something that is presentable on stage.”

Ross is playing Boldwood: “He is a very lonely man. He is a wealthy farmer and he doesn't want for anything financially but he has a complete void in his life which is the lack of a partner. He is getting on but he is not married and he has not got any children and in a way there was a suggestion that he had been jilted when he was a younger man. He is a wealthy man but he's got no one to share it with and when Bathsheba frivolously sends him a Valentine, for him it awakens a deep yearning to be loved but the thing is, unlike Gabriel's love, his becomes obsessive. He doesn't really take no for an answer and unlike usual love when you put yourself in the shoes of the other person, he is not really capable of doing that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course you could criticise Bathsheba (played by Abi Casson Thompson) for what she did, but as Ross points out there is a naturally capricious, frivolous, careless side to her character – all part of her headstrong nature.