Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) Katy Bourne has introduced a new programme that will promote and ensure the welfare of animals working within Sussex Police.

The Animal Welfare Independent Visitors Scheme, supported by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and Dogs Trust, will follow a similar process to Independent Custody Visitor volunteers who make unannounced visits to custody centres to check on the wellbeing of detainees.

Volunteers will check on the welfare of police dogs within the Gatwick Explosives Dog Unit - inspecting conditions at Gatwick Police Station, including their kennels, vehicles and training grounds.

They’ll be assessing the training, housing and transport of police dogs, including checking the welfare and reports about the dogs. They will also ensure the dogs have a safe, suitable environment and diet as well as up-to-date vet records and that they are cared for in line with national police dog guidance.

In May, PCC Katy Bourne met with Superintendent Graham Barnett, the lead for the Specialist Operations Unit (which includes the Dog Unit) and Louise Crawford, the Animal Welfare Co-ordinator for Dogs Trust, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding before the programme launches.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Sussex Police’s Dog Training School (run jointly with Surrey Police) is internationally recognised and supplies specially trained dogs to countries all over the world so it’s important their welfare is held to the highest standard.

“Having the Animal Welfare Scheme in Sussex will further improve the robust level of scrutiny we already have over all areas of Sussex Police, ultimately providing the best possible services to the public and keeping our county safe.”

The Animal Welfare Independent Visitor Scheme Manager Claire Taylor said: “I am delighted that the Office of the Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner is launching the Animal Welfare Scheme at Gatwick Airport dog unit.