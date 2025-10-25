Sussex walks for every month of the year to explore in new book

The Sussex Walker’s Year is celebrated in the latest book from Yapton-based long-distance walker David Bathurst.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Published by Walk & Write Publications, it comes out on September 29, priced £15 and is available from St Olaves Bookshop, 81A North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LQ; 01243 782790. It is also available directly from David. Email him for payment details - [email protected] (price £15 plus £2.50 P&P).

David, aged 65, said: “I have been a keen walker all my life and since coming to live in West Sussex in 1988 I have explored Sussex extensively on foot, publishing numerous walking guides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I realised that there was no book that provided a month-by-month guide for the Sussex walker and I thought it would be a good idea to write a walking guide that takes the Sussex walker through the year, month by month, and highlights not only things for the Sussex walker to enjoy and look out for, month by month, but themed walks appropriate to the month in question – for instance, a woodland walk in May when the trees are showing off their spring colours, a nature lover’s walk in June amongst the multitude of butterflies and a deer park walk in October when the male deer are, shall we say, at their most active.

“To add a little zest I have sought to offer what I consider, based on my experience, are the best walks for each theme and awarded them accordingly. An awards ceremony without the acceptance speeches!

“There are a total of 40 Best Walks covered in the book, with full descriptions of each, the descriptions complemented by location maps and colour photographs. The walks vary greatly in length and degree of challenge. Some, such as Best Cathedral Walk (a walk round Chichester) and Best Teashop Walk (a stroll round Arundel and its park) are very short and easy. Others, such as Best Adventure Challenge Walk (a walk from Black Down, the roof of Sussex to the sea at Bognor Regis) are considerably more demanding. There really is something for everyone. Even those who don’t feel up to venturing out on the walks can enjoy following them virtually from the comfort of their armchair.

“Each walk is fully described but I have tried to make the descriptions as conversational and light-hearted as I can, with plenty of practical advice and personal reminiscence, and lots of humorous touches. I have, needless to say, covered every inch – or should I say centimetre nowadays – of the walks described and have thoroughly enjoyed all of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My aim is that within the course of a year, the walker, actual and virtual, will have enjoyed the very best walking there is to be had across Sussex and come to appreciate more fully its scenic and architectural treasures.”

All the profits from sale of the book will be donated to the Sussex Snowdrop Trust which provides financial and practical support for the families of children in Sussex with life-limiting illness.

“I have written nearly 40 books. A good many of them are walking guides but I have also written a number of humorous fictional diaries based around church choir membership and conducting, and some conventional works of fiction, largely inspired by my work as a criminal defence solicitor and my love of walking.

“I wrote my first story when I was just seven years old and soon realised I wanted to see my work in print. With that in mind, I wrote lots of stories as a child, and though none of them were publishable I made it my lifetime ambition to become a published author. My ambition was finally realised with the publication of a history of the Selsey Tram in 1992. Since then I have kept writing, having some of my work commercially published and self-publishing other work.”

David will be signing copies and talking about the book at the Trust’s HQ at William Booker Yard, Walberton on November 6 at 10.30am.