Sussex welcomes new deacons at special services

Family, friends and church colleagues gathered at Chichester Cathedral to witness the special services that saw fourteen candidates ordained deacons.

Each of the candidates will now begin their ministries as curates serving in Church of England parishes across the Diocese.

After a year of working in their parishes, newly ordained deacons are then usually ordained as priest.

All the fourteen deacons with Bishop Martin Warner ahead of their ordination

The candidates [listed below], along with the parishes in which they will serve, represent a huge range of experience.

You can watch the cathedral service that took place on Saturday 24th June here on YouTube.The service that took place on Sunday 25th June can be watched here

New deacons:

Saturday 24th JuneThe Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, ordaining as Deacon at Chichester Cathedral:James Lashwood to serve at Eastbourne, St Michael’sKate Middleton to serve at Brighton, St MatthiasJoel Wells to serve at Crawley St John’sSusannah Anson to serve at Clayton with KeymerFiona Coldicott to serve at CopthorneDave Green to serve at St Wilfrid’s BognorDominic Desouza-Campbell to serve at IfieldTracey Flitcroft to serve at FelphamElly McKay-Smith to serve at Hellingly & Upper DickerLevison Kandi to serve at Moulsecoomb with Bevendean and ColdeanCarolyn Scott to serve at St Wilfrids Haywards Heath

