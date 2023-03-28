Sussex welcomes Ukrainian refugees in their time of need

Sussex has welcomed significant numbers of Ukrainian refugees this year and Sussex Community Foundation is pleased to be working with the Freemasons’ charity to support their integration into local communities.

Ukrainian refugees giving concert supported by His Place

The Foundation is working with local groups across Sussex from Hastings, Eastbourne and Brighton through to East Grinstead, Adur, Horsham and Worthing. These groups provide support for refugees arriving from Ukraine and their immediate needs through providing information, guidance, English lessons and translation facilities, IT equipment in connection with employment and SIM cards as well as liaising with the local authorities over issues such as housing and benefits.

Kevin Richmond, CEO Sussex Community Foundation, said: “We are so pleased to be able to distribute funds to local organisations who are doing so much to welcome Ukrainians into their communities. It is the small, grassroots charities and groups that know their local areas who are best able to listen to new arrivals and help them find the resources and support that they need.”

The funding will contribute to the direct delivery of services for Ukrainian refugees, whilst keenly aware of the need to address issues of isolation and loneliness amongst those they are helping. This includes a range of creative therapeutic groups which have been key to helping the refugees make friends when they first arrive, work through some of their emotions and reactions to their journeys and feel more settled in the community.

