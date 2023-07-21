Sussex Wildlife Trust and Chestnut Tree House chosen as Wealden chair’s charities to support

The chair of Wealden District Council will support Sussex Wildlife Trust and Chestnut Tree House during her term of office.

The Sussex Wildlife Trust is a conservation charity which focuses on protecting nature and ensuring future generations can enjoy the sense of wonder that nature offers.

Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for East Sussex, West Sussex and South East Hampshire and provides care to children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chair of the council will be attending various events across the district and getting involved with the charities to support and raise awareness for their hard work and commitment to making Wealden a better place.

Councillor Christina Coleman, chair of Wealden District Council

Councillor Coleman has lived in Wealden for 20 years and has a background in advertising and fundraising, has immersed herself within the community by teaching dance in a local school and informing sixth form colleges about the climate and biodiversity crisis.

Councillor Coleman, said, “Nature recovery in a time of climate and biodiversity crisis is the theme for my term of office, as the chair of the council. Never has the work of Sussex Wildlife Trust been more crucial in restoring nature and defending vulnerable habitats and species.

“Nature protection and restoration is a key priority for the Sussex Wildlife Trust. We are delighted to work together to achieve this commitment. From Wealden’s perspective we can promote awareness of their work and fund-raising activities, while Sussex Wildlife Trust can offer invaluable experience and advice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad