Sussex wine scene newcomer wins prestigious retail award

Brunswick Fine Wines & Spirits, a fine wine merchant based in Brighton’s historic North Laine, has been named the winner of Best Regional Wine Shop in the South East in the 2023 Decanter Retailer Awards. This category encompasses East and West Sussex, Surrey, Kent and Hampshire, so it’s a significant achievement, especially as the shop has only been open since February 2022.

Retailers in this category were judged on their performance, achievements, and innovative activity from June 2022 to the end of May 2023. The judges commented that Brunswick “is impressive in its décor and wine range. This is definitely fine wine territory, but the operation isn’t aloof, hosting regular tastings and ‘meet the winemaker’ sessions, also supporting local charities.”

“We wanted to make fine wine accessible to as many people as possible by selling single bottles of aged fine wines that are drinking well now, whilst other merchants typically only sell them by the case.” said Carlos De Haan, Brunswick’s co-founder. “As people turn towards ‘drinking better’ and away from quantity, we wanted to ensure we catered for this market but at reasonable starting prices. We’re delighted Decanter has recognised this.”

The Decanter Retailer Awards recognise and celebrate the very best wine retailers in the UK. From the best neighbourhood wine shops to national retailers, the awards offer wine drinkers an indispensable guide to outstanding retail experiences.

Inside the award-winning Brighton wine merchants

About Brunswick Fine Wines & Spirits

Based in Brighton’s North Laine, wine experts Carlos De Haan and Jamie Graham established Brunswick in 2016 to deliver a bespoke, flexible customer experience for wine lovers whether they’re collectors, drinkers, investors, or just curious about wine. Starting at £18, they specialise in wines from leading wineries of the world, including Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Piedmont, and sought-after and rare spirits. Their unique shop opened in 2022.