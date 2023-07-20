Sussex woman given highest praise for work with Chichester armed forces charity

Last Thursday (July 13) Sussex woman, Lorraine Clode, was given the most prestigious award at the Annual General Meeting of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

SSAFA’s Sir James Gildea Awards were created to recognise volunteers and employees for their exceptional contribution and commitment to SSAFA’s activities and values. Lorraine was awarded the highest, Prince Michael of Kent Award for her services to the charity.

Lorraine has served as a volunteer in the Chichester Division of the Sussex Branch of SSAFA since 2017, and throughout this relatively short period she has demonstrated exceptional enthusiasm and loyalty to the branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Berryman, SSAFA Sussex Chair said: “With outstanding empathy, determination and skill, she has become the Divisional "go-to" caseworker whenever particularly challenging cases have arisen.

Lorraine Clode receiving her award from The Lady Dannatt at the Victory Services Club, London

Lorraine also recently ran a marathon to raise £2500 for Divisional Funds. As with all things Lorraine turns her hand to, this is another outstanding example of her dedication, spirit and energy.”

Lorraine has a strong IT background, and with the introduction of a new computer system during lockdown in 2020, she volunteered to be the Divisional Mosaic Champion to support caseworkers throughout this difficult period.

Lorraine said: "Until receiving the Prince Michael of Kent Award, I had never appreciated the importance of such recognition and the ripple effect of good-will it engenders. I was quite bowled over by it, especially being in the company of inspiring volunteers who, with distinction, have served veterans for many years. I shall do my best to be worthy of the honour."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad