Sussex Youth Theatre offers £10,000 in performing arts awards

Sussex Youth Theatre is searching for its next Rising Star, with £10,000 in performing arts awards up for grabs, open to everyone aged six to 18.

Artistic director Mitch Jenkins said: “Excitement is building at Sussex Youth Theatre as applications pour in for the 2025 Rising Star Award, a life-changing opportunity for young performers. With nearly 40 applications already received within days of its launch, the search is officially on.”

Auditions for the Rising Star Award take place on May 17 in central Worthing. Applications must be submitted online, and entries close on May 12. Apply at www.sussexyouththeatre.co.uk/Star.

Mitch created the performing arts award to benefit any child passionate about learning core skills in acting, singing and performance.

“My father sadly passed away in 2017 and, alongside my mum, was my biggest support – both mentally and financially – throughout my training at drama school and early career. I created this award to honour not just my amazing parents, but all devoted parents and carers who work tirelessly to support their children’s dreams. This award provides a full year’s tuition at Sussex Youth Theatre, including workshops, masterclasses, membership in our TV, Theatre, and Film Agency, a guaranteed place on the prestigious LAMDA exam course, tailored industry advice, a beautiful trophy, and the coveted Rising Star T-shirt!”

2023 Rising Star award recipient Aisha Letamendia, now 19 and from Worthing, recalls: “The feeling when I won was just something I won’t ever be able to fully describe. I was speechless for days afterward! The whole year was a whirlwind of excitement. Having all those incredible opportunities helped me grow in confidence and develop skills I still use in acting and everyday life. If you can audition, you must. It’s an opportunity you can’t miss!”

The 2024 Rising Star recipient, Christian Ridley, 13, has fully embraced the opportunity since winning. He has participated in drama and singing classes, workshops, and masterclasses and is eagerly preparing for his upcoming LAMDA acting exams.

“I’ve loved every minute and met some really wonderful people,” Christian said. “I’m especially looking forward to the shows and summer school!”

Mitch added: “The overall winner will receive tuition worth over £1,500, and for 2025, we’re keeping The Sparkler Awards—an additional £8,500 in support, meaning we can reward even more young performers. Last year we awarded 20 Sparklers, which gave the lucky winners a workshop, a place on SYT’s talent management company or a whole term in a drama or singing class.

“Classes take place in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton, and Pulborough, and you don’t need to be a member of Sussex Youth Theatre to audition. We want talent from all walks of life.”

“I love seeing their reaction when they watch the announcement live! I call the parents the day before, so they have to keep it a secret too! Seeing their excitement is the best part of the process! If you’re passionate, we’ll help you with the rest. We can’t wait to see as many people as possible audition.”