Sustainability and heritage go hand in hand at record-breaking Sussex Heritage Trust Awards

Winners of the prestigious Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, were announced on Wednesday 10th July at the Lancing College Chapel. An extraordinary and unique opportunity as this was the first time the Grade I listed Chapel has hosted such an event.

The Awards celebrate high quality conservation and restoration as well as the good design of newly built projects and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts. The year 2024 marks a record-breaking milestone for the Awards, with 94 entries all visited by the Sussex Heritage Trust judging teams resulting in 37 Award plaques and 31 Highly Commended certificates. Additionally, special awards were given to projects in the South Downs National Park and projects recognising excellence in sustainability, biodiversity and energy efficiency.

The Eco Award, now in its second year, sponsored by Kreston Reeves and Ernest Kleinwort Charitable Trust, was presented to New Dwelling at Shards in Cuckfield. Submitted by Morgan Carn Architects, the new building’s design reflected the original quarry site. With sustainability and design at its core, the Sussex Heritage Trust judging team felt that “all aspects of sustainability had been considered and the result is a really impressive piece of architecture.”

The Mile House in Amberley achieved a special Award in The South Downs Award category for its approach to sustainability whilst ensuring a design-led process. The South Downs National Park judging team praised architect Charles Meloy from Meloy Architecture for his “innovative approach with the design massing and detailing of the building sitting comfortably in the landscape.”

Winners and Highly Commended for Sussex Heritage Trust Awards 2024

Both projects had also been Award winners in the Small Scale Residential category (sponsored by RH & RW Clutton), one of ten categories ranging from residential schemes to public and community buildings to commercial projects. Each winning project is presented a hand-crafted slate plaque by the Trust’s President Lord Egremont.

Mick Strudwick was named the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, and presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard. The Award recognises Mick’s 33-year career as site manager with Fowler Building Contractors, where his expertise and skills have restored numerous heritage sites in Sussex.

The Sussex Heritage Trust’s Chairman, David Cowan said: “It seems fitting that we have been able to present the Awards this year in the beautiful surroundings of Lancing College Chapel – a recipient of numerous Awards. Within this Grade I building, we have been able to celebrate excellence in heritage while also honouring the importance that sustainability and design offer our county. Congratulations to all our Award-winning and Highly Commended projects in the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, and my grateful thanks to all our sponsors, in particular our headline supporter Irwin Mitchell.”

Details of the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards can be found on www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk . Sponsors include: NFU Mutual Chichester and Horsham, Gravetye Manor, Savills, Henry Adams, Valley Builders, South Downs National Park Authority, Cowans Architects, Covers, Harvey’s Brewery, Kreston Reeves, Lawson Commercial, Pilbeam Construction, RH and RW Clutton and Toovey’s Auctioneers