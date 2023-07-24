Sutton and District Horticultural Society Summer Show 2023

The Sutton and District Horticultural Society will be holding their Summer Show on Sunday th August 6 in Sutton Village Hall and will be open for visitors from 2pm - 4.30pm.

The Show is open to everyone and in addition to the horticultural classes there are classes for Floral Art and Cookery with a special Junior section for cookery and handicrafts. This year we have added a 'novelty scarecrow' in the fun section.

Entry forms are in the programme or from the Sutton website suttonandbarlavington.co.uk/horticultural-society. Entries need to be submitted by 6pm on Friday August 4 in the special entry box outside Hurst Cottage in Sutton and staged on the day by 10.45am.

