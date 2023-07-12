NationalWorldTV
Swan family found wandering around Sussex village

Rescuers had to capture and relocate a family of swans after they decided to wander around Pevensey and Westham.
By Trevor WeeksContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:47 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST

Members of the public reported the swan family as being in the Church Road area near the Memorial Hall and Fire Station and were found in gardens off Wallsend Road.

Due to the close location to two main roads and being unclear where the family were trying to reach, rescuers had no choice but to relocate them back to the nearby river to safety.

Two veterinary ambulances from East Sussex WRAS attended and senior rescuers Trevor Weeks, Ellie Langridge and Keith Ring were able to swiftly rescue and relocate the family.

Rescuer Ellie with the swans before releaseRescuer Ellie with the swans before release
“We knew they were not the family from Westham Pond, but its is unclear where they came from. We will monitor the area with the help of some local residents in case they decided to attempt to walk again,” said East Sussex WRAS Operations Director Trevor Weeks MBE.

East Sussex WRAS is a community charity which relies on donation to fund its vital community service. Please make a donation online at www.wildlifeambulanace.org or call 01825-873003.

