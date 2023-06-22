Sycamore Grove Care Home in Stone Cross held an Italian day on June 21, to celebrate the culture and cuisine of Italy.

The residents made pizzas, learned about Italian history and art, and danced the night away to Italian classics.“We wanted to create an event that would bring our residents together and allow them to experience a taste of Italy,” said Heather, the general manager of Sycamore Grove Care Home. “We were so happy to see how much everyone enjoyed themselves.”

The day began with a cooking class, where the residents learned how to make traditional Italian pizzas. They then enjoyed a lunch of their own pizzas, along with other Italian dishes such as pasta and salad. In the afternoon, the residents took part in a variety of activities, including learning about Italian history and art, and watching Italian films.

In the evening, the residents enjoyed a dance party to Italian classics such as “Volare” and “La Bamba.” They danced the night away, laughing and singing along.

The residents making their own pizza. Photo: Barchester Healthcare

“It was such a fun day,” said one resident. “I loved learning about Italian culture and making pizzas. I even learned how to say a few words in Italian!”

Another resident said, “I had such a wonderful time dancing and singing with my friends. It was a great way to end the day.”

Sycamore Grove Care Home is a Barchester Healthcare home that provides high-quality care for older adults. It offers a variety of services, including residential care, respite care, and dementia care.

