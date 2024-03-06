Take new strides towards fitness this spring in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A qualified walk leader guides the group at each of the five locations, with shorter options of 45-minute walks, or a full hour if wanted.

Crawley Borough Council’s Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “The Leader and two other members of the Cabinet joined the Goffs Park Health Walk last week and saw for themselves the benefits that everyone going on these walks gains from them.

“They really are an excellent way to build in some sociable gentle exercise into your day and this is a great time of year to start.”

Goffs Park Health Walk

· Goffs Park (meet in the car park): 10.30am every Tuesday (45 minutes)

· Tilgate Forest (golf centre overflow car park): 9.30am every Tuesday, except the first Tuesday in a month (60 minutes)

· Tilgate Park (outside K2 Crawley): 9.30am every Thursday (60 minutes)

· Gossops Green (outside St Alban’s Church): 10am every Thursday (45 or 60 minutes)

· Worth Park (outside visitor centre): 10.30am every second and fourth Thursday (60 minutes)

There is no need to book a spot, just arrive in time for the start of the walk at the location listed above. Only a health walk registration form needs to be filled in on the council’s website before anyone’s first walk, or the walk leaders will be carrying forms.

The health walks are not the only form of exercise offered through Crawley Borough Council. There is also the award-winning community tennis programme run by Crawley Wellbeing, and the free-to-use outdoor gym equipment at Tilgate and Goffs parks.