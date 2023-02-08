Take part in Midnight Walk and help St Catherine's Hospice

St Catherine’s Hospice is launching its flagship Midnight Walk event this week, inviting the local community to ‘Walk, Celebrate and Remember’ with the charity, and join them for a night of fun and reflection.

A group of Midnight Walkers in 2022

The Midnight Walk takes place on Saturday 10 June and will be even more special as it marks St Catherine’s 40th Anniversary with extra entertainment, more support along the route and special prizes for top fundraisers.

Starting from The Bridge Leisure Centre, Broadbridge Heath, participants can choose a distance to suit them of two, seven, 13 or 20 miles. The routes all go through Horsham town and provide a safe and fully marked walk.

Laura Connolly has taken part in the Midnight Walk eight times since the event began in 2011 and will be taking part again this year.

Laura said: “It is such a fun and welcoming environment and it’s inspiring seeing everyone there for the same reason. That feeling doesn’t wear off – I love it – there’s a real sense of camaraderie. The support you get on the route is great too, the marshals give you positive reinforcement the whole way round. No one is negative and they tell you how well you are doing and how much further you have to go.

“So many people taking part are walking in memory of someone. I feel that it’s a way to take the sadness that you don’t know what to do with and channel it into something positive. There are tutus and glow sticks which are fun on the night, but you also have the remembrance wall for reflection.

“Every time I cross the finish line, I feel really proud of myself because it’s a challenge, and you can hurt in places you didn’t know were there! But there is a wonderful sense of pride and as you drink your prosecco at the end, you’re so happy for everyone around you too! The more times I do it, the more times I want to do it. It’s a really positive experience.”

To launch the Midnight Walk, St Catherine’s is offering a 50% discount on the registration fee to the first 100 walkers who sign up using the code FIRST100.

Registration includes: a welcome pack, a Midnight Walk t-shirt, refreshments on the night, and an exclusive Midnight Walk medal, glass of fizz and breakfast once you cross the finishing line.

St Catherine’s encourages everyone to fundraise to help it care for around 2,000 people every year living with a terminal illness, in its hospice in Crawley, in their own homes or in care homes. Eight in ten people cared for by St Catherine’s are supported in the comfort of their own home.

Register for the Midnight Walk here

Or further details and FAQs about the event can be found here