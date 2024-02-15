Take the plunge to support hospice care in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Swim the Distance challenge is back for a second year and will take place throughout March. Participants can choose to swim 5km (the length of the River Cuckmere), 15km (the length of Lake Windermere), 34km (the distance of the English Channel), or this year's new challenge of 56km (the distance of Sussex’s River Ouse).

It's free to sign up and swimmers will be asked to pledge to raise a minimum of £100 to support hospice patient care. St Wilfrid’s provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne and the surrounding areas with life-limiting illnesses.

All Swim the Distance entrants will receive a St Wilfrid’s Hospice branded swimming cap, and everyone who raises more than £300 will get a bespoke microfibre branded towel.

Could you swim for St Wilfrid’s Hospice this March?

Events Fundraiser, Jemma Campbell, said: 'After the success of last year's Swim the Distance, it's back for round two! This is all about challenging yourself in the pool or sea. For some people, completing a 5km swim during the month would be a massive achievement, for others, it might be covering 56km. You can even choose your own distance and get friends, family or work colleagues together to sign up as a team.

‘We'd like to thank our sponsors Home + Castle Estate Agents and AFH Payroll Ltd for supporting Swim the Distance and taking on the challenge themselves.’