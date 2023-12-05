Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Tribute Shows to Join Eastbourne Bandstand 2024 Line Up

What do Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Coldplay, Harry Styles, The Rolling Stones and Queen all have in common? The answer is that their music will all be showcased at Eastbourne Bandstand tribute shows throughout 2024.

The iconic seafront landmark will welcome a packed programme of tributes on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, with tickets on sale now.

Twenty new tribute acts will take to the stage including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, U2, Tina Turner, Depeche Mode, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Police & Sting, Blondie, Celine Dion and The Carpenters.

The Zoots at Eastbourne Bandstand

The tribute shows will be held on Fridays and Saturdays from 3 May to 26 October, plus Sunday nights through to September and Thursday nights from June until August.

With more than 140 concerts across the season, also joining the packed line-up is the return of the 1812 Proms & Firework Nights on Wednesday evenings from 1 May to 25 September, and Traditional Sunday Afternoon concerts from 5 May to 29 September.

Kids Disco Party Nights will return on Tuesdays from 23 July to 27 August with DJ Oli and DJ Jay on the decks, and kids can look forward to an extra half an hour of fun as sessions increase to 90 minutes. The party nights will also make a return during October half term with not one but two Halloween Kids Disco Party Nights on 29 and 30 October.

The Central Band of the Royal British Legion will return with nine concerts across six days from 4 - 9 August, covering a range of genres from traditional to modern day.

Abba Tribute at Eastbourne Bandstand

During the week of Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow, the Bandstand will host tribute shows to The Rolling Stones, ABBA and Back to the 80s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “2024 looks to be one of the best ever seasons at our wonderful Bandstand with a packed programme of Tribute Shows and other entertainment throughout the spring, summer and autumn.

“There really is something for everyone of all ages and I am particularly excited that next year’s line-up includes some new tribute acts showcasing some great music that will get everyone up dancing.”

A What’s On Guide for 2024 is now available online and to pick up from the Seafront Office.

Tickets for all Bandstand shows are available to book online or by calling 01323 410611 / 415415. Tickets are also available to book in person at the Seafront Office (open Monday to Friday, from 10am – 4pm) or at Eastbourne Visitor Centre (open daily).

Eastbourne Bandstand gift vouchers are also available as the perfect Christmas gift for music fans young and old.