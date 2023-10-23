Taylor Wimpey new Scout hall empowers growth for Bognor scout group

Exciting changes are on the horizon as Taylor Wimpey is helping to revive a Bognor Regis Scout Group by building a new hall at its Regis Park development.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

1st Aldwick and Pagham Sea Scout Group, which has been a registered charity since 1983, has recently faced hardships due to the passing of its Group Scout Leader, Paul Goodland and the trials brought about by the pandemic. However, a new chapter is unfolding, filled with exciting opportunities for the future.

Making a substantial contribution to the community, Taylor Wimpey, is constructing a brand new hut to replace the group’s former home at the Regis Park development in Rose Green. Construction is already underway and the Scouts were invited to join the Taylor Wimpey team for a groundbreaking ceremony in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Heald, District Chairman of Bognor Scouts, who is now overseeing the reformation of Aldwick and Pagham Scout Group, said: “A hall is a vital part of any scout group and we can’t thank Taylor Wimpey enough for building this fantastic new facility at Regis Park. We believe that both the scouts and the hall itself will serve the community well and it’s so exciting to see this group reforming.”

Philip Prior, District Commissioner for Bognor Scouts, said: “We provide our scouts with skills for life by taking them out of their comfort zone and mixing them with other young people from all backgrounds and with different abilities. It’s about planning, preparation, organisation, logistics and safety. In my time as Section Leader, I have seen shy young people emerge as confident, outgoing adults who are better prepared and able to stake a place in today’s world.”

Scouting is all about equipping young people with "Skills For Life." Through various indoor and outdoor activities, including challenges and badge work, the new hall will be a place of growth, learning, and camaraderie. It will also provide essential storage for equipment and become a central hub for other Scouting groups in the area.

Mark Edmonds, Regional Managing Director at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are thrilled to be building a new home for the 1st Aldwick and Pagham Scout Group at Regis Park. We hope that the construction of this building will provide the Scouts with what they need for their revival and growth to serve the local community as they did before the pandemic for over forty years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information about Regis Park can be found at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/bognor-regis/regis-park.