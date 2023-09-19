Tea, cake and Gilbert & Sullivan - Coro Nuovo Voices entertain Haywards Heath!
Singers included Helen Underwood-Lewis, Susan Fleet, Shana Fleming, Hilary Jones, Jane Leng, John Baker, Kyle Rokkas, Rob Carpenter, Chris Fleming and Tim Wright. The event was compèred by Laurence Leng, under the musical direction of Simon Gray.
Kate Kent, Chair of Coro Nuovo said: “Coro Nuovo Voices were delighted to take part in the Haywards Heath Arts Festival - Gilbert and Sullivan is always popular and our very full audience greatly appreciated the familiar tunes and luscious afternoon tea and cake donated by Truffles Bakery, Cook and the Co-op.
"The afternoon raised funds for the Festival charity of MND and Hope and Homes for Children, Ukraine.”
Coro Nuovo's next concert is Christmas Around the World, at 7pm on Saturday 2nd December, at the Ascension Church.
Tickets can be purchased on their website – coronuovo.org.uk