Teams gearing up to put best foot forward for charity walk in Eastbourne

As the countdown to Starlight Stroll begins, more than 50 teams have already signed up to help raise vital funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The five-mile sponsored walk along Eastbourne prom takes place on Saturday September 9 and is an opportunity to walk beside the sea and under the stars while remembering a loved one.

One team member, Debbie Scott, is walking in memory of her dad, Ron Livermore, after he passed away at the hospice in 2020. Debbie said: “The hospice staff were absolutely amazing and always did their job with a smile. Dad was so well cared for, and we cannot thank the hospice staff enough for the care and support provided at one of the most difficult times in our lives.

“Since Dad passed, we have supported the hospice with ad-hoc donations. My mum knits gloves which she donated to the Hailsham shop and I made face masks to sell during Covid. I believe it is very important for everyone to support their local hospice as the chances are we will all need - or know someone who will need - their services, in one way or another, in the future.”

Debbie Scott with Dad Ron Livermore

Another team, Team Tice, is made up of Justine Tice and her husband Chris, who are fundraising in memory of his mum, Jan, who passed away at the hospice in August. Justine said: “Jan was an inpatient at the end of July and when we signed up for Starlight Stroll, we thought we would be raising funds for her continued care. It felt like we could do something positive and helpful in a horrible situation where we felt helpless.

“I held a sweepstake and asked for a collection pot to keep on my desk at work. I hope to continue fundraising and that we can reach our target by the time Starlight Stroll takes place. When we lay our lanterns in memory of our dear mum/mum-in-law, we will also know we have done our bit to help provide comfortable rooms, beautiful gardens and all the care and facilities for anyone who might need them in the future.”

Clarke Roofing, the event sponsor, is also entering a team. A spokesperson said: “Clarke Roofing is delighted to be headline sponsor for the annual Starlight Stroll run by St Wilfrid’s Hospice. As an Eastbourne-based family-owned business we are committed to supporting this wonderful hospice in any way we can and last year held a charity golf day raising £11,000. We have all been affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses in some way and St Wilfrid’s is close to all our hearts.”

Starlight Stroll sign ups close online on Wednesday September 6, but walkers will be able to sign up on the day.

Jan Tice

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides free hospice care for people with life limiting illness and their families in Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield, Pevensey and the rural areas in between.