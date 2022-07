Missing Karla from Eastbourne (photo from Eastbourne Police)

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Karla, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

“The 17-year-old was last seen in the town at about 9pm on Sunday July 10.”

Karla is described by police as white, 5’5” and slim. She has very long, light brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and white trousers.