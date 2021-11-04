Nevill Road was closed after the collision, which happened just before 8pm last night (Wednesday). A Sussex Air Ambulance landed on Nevill Green.

A statement from the South Coast Ambulance Service, said: “We were called to Nevill Road on the A275, just before 8pm last night, after a pedestrian had been hit by a car, who we identified as a teenage male.

“We were soon joined by the Sussex Air Ambulance, who landed on Nevill Green and airlifted the boy to King's College Hospital in London.”

Sussex Air Ambulance airlifted the teenager from Nevill Green to King's College Hospital in London.