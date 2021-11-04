Teenage boy airlifted to hospital after collision with a car in Lewes
The ambulance service has confirmed a teenage boy was airlifted to hospital yesterday evening (Wednesday, November 3) after a collision in Lewes.
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 6:58 pm
Updated
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 7:02 pm
Nevill Road was closed after the collision, which happened just before 8pm last night (Wednesday). A Sussex Air Ambulance landed on Nevill Green.
A statement from the South Coast Ambulance Service, said: “We were called to Nevill Road on the A275, just before 8pm last night, after a pedestrian had been hit by a car, who we identified as a teenage male.
“We were soon joined by the Sussex Air Ambulance, who landed on Nevill Green and airlifted the boy to King's College Hospital in London.”
Police have been approached for further details.