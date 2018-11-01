Teenage Cancer Trust receives whopping £35,000 from roofers

A roofing firm has raised £35k for Teenage Cancer Trust by hosting a race day.

Richard Soan Roofing Services in Lewes held its annual fundraising event at Brighton Race Course on Tuesday, October, 23.

The day included an auction, champagne reception, a lunch and an afternoon’s racing, with all proceeds going to the charity and in total £34,710 was raised.

Managing director, Richard Soan, said: “We are delighted that through the generosity of friends, family and fellow members of the roofing and construction industry, we have managed to raise nearly £35,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.”

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK Charity dedicated to improving the quality of life and chances of survival for young people aged between 13 and 24 who are diagnosed with cancer.

A spokesman for the Teenage Cancer Trust said: “We are incredibly grateful for Richard’s time and hard work.

“Putting on this wonderful event to support young people with cancer.

“We want to say an enormous thank you to Richard and to everyone who attended the race day and supported Teenage Cancer Trust so generously.

“We rely entirely on supporters like Richard to be able to do this so every pound raised will make a huge difference to young people with cancer.”

Richard Soan Roofing Services is a multi-award-winning local business founded in 1988.

Serving the whole of South East of the England, it undertakes residential, commercial and industrial roofing projects.

Meanwhile Teenage Cancer Trust creates world-class cancer services for young people in the UK, providing life-changing care and support so young people don’t have to face cancer alone.

With the help of donations the charity has built specialist facilities in 28 hospitals across the UK, providing a home away from home for young people while they receive treatment.

Staff have been trained to understand what it’s like to have cancer as a young person when you’re young, giving support and helping young people to feel less isolated.

Fore more information www.teenagecancertrust.org