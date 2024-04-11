Teenage girl, 14, missing from East Sussex
A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in East Sussex.
Sasha, from Peacehaven, was last seen at about 5.30pm yesterday (April 10), according to Sussex Police.
The 14-year-old has links to Brighton and Eastbourne.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “Sasha is 5'4" with long brown hair and she was last seen wearing a jumper, black coat with a fur-lined hood, beige leggings, trainers, and was carrying a black handbag.
“Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 1057 of 10/04.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.