A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex Police

Sasha, from Peacehaven, was last seen at about 5.30pm yesterday (April 10), according to Sussex Police.

The 14-year-old has links to Brighton and Eastbourne.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Sasha is 5'4" with long brown hair and she was last seen wearing a jumper, black coat with a fur-lined hood, beige leggings, trainers, and was carrying a black handbag.

