Teenager, 16, missing in Sussex
Police are searching for a teenager who is missing from Brighton.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Aseal, who has links to London, was last seen at around 4pm on May 3.
“She is 5’5”, slim and is believed to be wearing a black jacket and black trousers. She also has a H&M bag.
"If you see Aseal, or have any information on her location, call 999 quoting serial 962 of 03/05.”
