Police are searching for a teenager who is missing from Brighton. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said they are ‘concerned’ for Aseal, 16, who is missing from Brighton.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Aseal, who has links to London, was last seen at around 4pm on May 3.

“She is 5’5”, slim and is believed to be wearing a black jacket and black trousers. She also has a H&M bag.