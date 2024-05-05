Teenager, 16, missing in Sussex

Police are searching for a teenager who is missing from Brighton.
Published 5th May 2024
Police said they are ‘concerned’ for Aseal, 16, who is missing from Brighton.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Aseal, who has links to London, was last seen at around 4pm on May 3.

“She is 5’5”, slim and is believed to be wearing a black jacket and black trousers. She also has a H&M bag.

"If you see Aseal, or have any information on her location, call 999 quoting serial 962 of 03/05.”

