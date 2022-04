Police said emergency services were called by a member of the public to Hampden Park at 8.40pm last night (Tuesday, April 19) over concerns for a teenager.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Sadly, a 15-year-old was declared dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”