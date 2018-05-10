Teenager launches scarecrow festival

A teenager from Polegate is launching a scarecrow festival to raise funds for two charities.

Nathan Dunbar, 15, is starting the festival in the town and hopes it will have the same success as the annual festival in nearby Pevensey.

The festival will take place between July 14 and 28 and will raise funds for You Raise Me Up, which provides support to families coping with the death of a young adult, and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Nathan said: “For our scarecrow festival to be a success we need it to be a true spectacle, so we need as many as possible on the main roads of our town. They need to be seen by people driving through.

“I hope people will come from far and wide to see the Polegate Scarecrow Festival.”

There are four categories to enter, including a collection of scarecrows and a ‘just for fun’ section. For the first year there is no set theme, so entrants are encouraged to think outside the box.

Lesley Powell, of You Raise Me Up, said “You Raise Me Up are very proud to be part of the first Polegate Scarecrow Festival.

“It’s a fantastic community event that highlights our wonderful town as well as raising funds for and awareness of local charities. ”

For more details, visit polegatescarecrows.org