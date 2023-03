A 14-year-old boy has gone missing from Hailsham.

Wealden Police said officers are ‘concerned with [his] welfare’.

He was last seen on Thursday (March 23) and officers are appealing for anyone who sees him to get in touch.

Alfie is described by police as white, 5’8”, of slim build, with short brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a dark tracksuit, black coat, and grey Nike trainers. He may also be in the possession of a scooter.

Have you seen missing Alfie? (photo from Wealden Police)

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting serial 1138 of 23/03.

