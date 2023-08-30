BREAKING
Temporary closure of Ashington Post Office for extensive building work

Ashington Post Office will be temporarily closed for extensive building work at the premises The Co-operative Food, Unit 3 Ashington Centre, London Road, Ashington, RH20 3RB.
By Sheila TapsterContributor
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 09:11 BST

The branch will close temporarily on Friday 22 September at 5.30pm.

It is envisaged that the work on the retail side of the store will take approximately a month to complete.

Ashington Post Office is due to re-open Thursday 26 October at 9am.

Post Office logoPost Office logo
During the work nearest alternative branches are:

· Storrington Post Office, 2 West Street, Storrington, RH20 4ED

· West Chiltington Post Office, Church Street, West Chiltington, RH20 2JW

Damien Haydock, Post Office Partner Account Manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

