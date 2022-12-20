Ten new firefighters for West Sussex

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has welcomed 10 wholetime firefighters to the service after completing their 13-week training course at Horley Fire Station.

The firefighters successfully completed a rigorous training programme which developed their knowledge and practical skill set to see them through lengthy careers within the fire and rescue service. This included learning on the use of breathing apparatus, how to respond to road traffic collisions and community safety training.

The training course culminated in a Pass Out Parade at Horley Fire Station where they demonstrated their response to a scenario involving a road traffic collision and a rescue from the fire station’s drill tower, in front of an audience of family, friends and future colleagues.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Peter Rickard, presented the recruits with certificates at their pass out parade. Speaking of their achievements he said: “I am extremely proud of our new recruits for the determination and commitment they have shown.

New recruits pictured with the service's training instructors

“I have no doubt that joining the service and embarking on the 13-week training course will have been a very steep learning curve for the group, but they have consistently demonstrated professionalism and achieved high standards on every aspect of their training. I am confident that these attributes will take them far and I look forward to seeing the firefighters progress throughout their dutiful careers within West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.”

As is tradition, the recruits also completed a charity challenge earlier this month, rowing 96,000 metres, whilst dressed in full fire kit. Their efforts raised over £3,300 for The Fire Fighters Charity and Tommy’s. [https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/news/trainee-firefighters-prepare-to-row-over-59-miles-for-charity/]

Duncan Crow, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue said: “At the Pass Out Parade I was delighted to warmly congratulate each of our new firefighters that have joined West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service. The 10 firefighters that have joined the service represent the latest generation of firefighters and I wish them long, happy and rewarding careers serving the communities of West Sussex.”

The new recruits and where they will be stationed are as follows:

