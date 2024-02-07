Ten pin bowling challenge for Probus Club members
On Monday 5th February, Chanctonbury and Storrington Probus clubs took part in what has become an annual Ten Pin Bowling challenge at Out of Bounds centre in Rustington.
This year Chanctonbury took home both the best individual and the best team awards. Later everybody retired for lunch at the Black Horse pub in Findon.
Anybody interested in joining, and being part of this active club and its many social activities, please contact the secretary [email protected] or view