Tenders are live for multiple influential concession spaces across Seaford’s town and seafront

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seaford Town Council is delighted to announce that the eagerly awaited tender process for the new town and seafront concession spaces is now live. This is a wonderful opportunity for local entrepreneurs and businesses to step into prime locations across Seaford and establish or expand their business ventures.

With a selection of both fixed and non-fixed concession spaces available, this tender opportunity will be looking for local sustainably minded business owners to accommodate leases from one to three years, dependant on which concession space applying for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fixed Asset Concessions encompass prestigious venues such as The Old Town Hall, The Salts Café, and the newly redeveloped Martello Café. Additionally, there are opportunities for refreshment concessions at Splash Point and Bönningstedt promenade.

Concession Tenders Open

In addition, the town’s much loved West View Beach Huts are back offering a unique chance for four businesses to showcase their offerings along the bustling promenade during the summer season, from April to September 2024.

Tender applications are now officially open, inviting prospective applicants to submit their application to [email protected]. Full application packs can be downloaded from the Town Council's Contracts and Tenders page of its website:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submitted applications will be evaluated based on a range of criteria including locality, sustainability practices, inclusivity initiatives, health and wellbeing impact, and financial viability.