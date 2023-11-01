Tenor' visits Little Common Primary School choir in Bexhill
This is part of the guys’ new UK tour, as they enter a new era as a duo starring Jem Sharples and Paul Martin.
For the last 20 years, the group has historically been a trio. Following the retirement of the third member last year, Jem and Paul started performing as a duo. The performances were so well received with such excitement by fans, the seed was sown to continue this way.
Jem says: “Celebrating 20 years and with a vast repertoire to choose from, we feel we’re at our best as a duo. Our repertoire includes popular classics and opera mixed with crooner and pop favourites, as well as songs written by ourselves. There’s something for everyone – from Michael Bublé, Frankie Valli to The Pearl Fisher’s Duet and Nessun Dorma.” See the duo in action https://youtu.be/MlkQJk0WjJ0
The guys have performed world-wide alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Katherine Jenkins, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few.
They have appeared on television, radio and at top venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Festival Hall.
Their show will take you on a wonderful musical journey through some of the best loved songs made famous by other ‘icons of song’, such as Pavarotti, Lanza, Sting and Bublé. The group’s wide ranging repertoire includes the ever popular classics, “The Pearl Fisher’s Duet” and “Nessun Dorma” mixed with crooner and pop favourites. These include “Everything”, “Can’t Take My Eyes off you”, “You Raise Me Up”, “Some Enchanted Evening”, “Love Changes Everything” as well as songs written by the guys themselves.
To book tickets, visit www.tenorsunlimited.com/tour
About Little Common Primary School Choir
As the shield holders of the Rotary Club’s “Let’s Sing Youth Choir Competition” the choir from Little Common primary school in Bexhill on Sea, has been invited to join Tenors Unlimited once again. The school choir comprises the whole of Year 5 – 90 pupils aged 8 and 9 (although each year a new choir is formed).. The choir annually performs at the Bexhill Music Festival at the De La Warr Pavilion, the Bexhill summer fete, as well as the church and community centre. The choir enjoys singing songs from musicals, pop songs, as well as choral pieces. Kate Laver, music teacher at the school, says “The pupils are over the moon at joining Tenors Unlimited on stage. They are an enthusiastic and charismatic group who sparkle when they sing!"