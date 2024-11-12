Tenors Unlimited bring Great Songs Tour to Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tenors Unlimited, dubbed the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’, will be performing their new show Great Songs Tour on Thursday, November 21 at 7.30pm at White Rock Hastings.

They will be joined by choirs from Battle and Langton Primary School, winner and St Pauls CE Academy, runner-up in the Junior Choir Competition, organised by Bexhill Rotary.

The duo Paul Martin and Jem Sharples are back on the road again after a successful 18 months captivating audiences both sides of the Atlantic in their UK and USA tours.

Tenors Unlimited has performed alongside performers including Sting, Lionel Richie, Katherine Jenkins, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra among others. For 20 years, Tenors Unlimited has been entertaining audiences world-wide.

Jem said: “We’re so excited to be back on the road in the UK. There’s something for everyone in our new show such as Puccini’s Nessun Dorma, Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers’ Duet, Freddie Mercury’s Barcelona, The Greatest Showman’s From Now On, You Raise Me Up, Nat King Cole’s L-O-V-E, as well as songs we’ve composed ourselves.”

See the duo in action https://youtu.be/MlkQJk0WjJ0

In 2019 Tenors Unlimited won The Broadway World Best Touring Show Award in the USA where they tour annually. They have had a number one selling single in the UK with Who is He? in aid of The Salvation Army.

Tenors Unlimited came together 20 years ago to bring their own special combination of popular opera, musical theatre, iconic classical and original songs to the world. They sang at the memorial service for football legend Sir Bobby Robson and sang live at Wembley Stadium at the FA Cup final.

Paul, born in Sutton Coldfield, bass baritone, first discovered his love of music singing in the local church choir and joined the National Youth Choir of Great Britain. He studied voice at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and embarked on an opera career, performing with opera companies and ensembles all over Europe, Japan and the USA. He joined Tenors Unlimited to expand his repertoire and become an entertainer, rather than a singer/actor, he says: “It was definitely the right decision.

Paul also continues his counselling training and will soon be a qualified integrative counsellor and is currently writing a book on men’s mental health. He lives in Surrey with his wife, two children and two dogs

Jem trained privately and at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama. His earliest memories are singing with his mother at the piano before becoming head chorister at his secondary school in Surrey.

His roles in theatre have included Alex Dillingham in Aspects of Love (national tour), creating the role of Jesus/The Man in Whistle Down The Wind (Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham), PT Barnum in Barnum (Guinness Theatre, Dublin), Young Scrooge in Scrooge opposite the late Anthony Newley (national tour). TV credits include Nature Boy (BBC). He co-wrote, produced and played the lead in a new musical Nelson based on the life and loves of Horatio Nelson. During lockdown, he sang on the street where he lives every Thursday night during the NHS clap.