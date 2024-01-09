Tenth defibrillator installed in Polegate

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with Cllr Nathan Dunbar

The new defibrillator situated at the Stud Farm allotments was successfully installed following a matched funding grant from the Department of Health and Social Care. The DHSC Community Automated External Defibrillator Fund will support provision of 2000 AEDs across England.

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I pleased we have been able to receive match fund from the Department of Health and Social Care for this latest addition to our Polegate Defibrillator network which has greatly improved the access to a defibrillator in the south of the town.”

