Tenth defibrillator installed in Polegate

Polegate Town Council installs its tenth public access defibrillator in the Town.
By Dan DunbarContributor
Published 9th Jan 2024, 09:22 GMT
Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with Cllr Nathan DunbarMayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with Cllr Nathan Dunbar
The new defibrillator situated at the Stud Farm allotments was successfully installed following a matched funding grant from the Department of Health and Social Care. The DHSC Community Automated External Defibrillator Fund will support provision of 2000 AEDs across England.

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I pleased we have been able to receive match fund from the Department of Health and Social Care for this latest addition to our Polegate Defibrillator network which has greatly improved the access to a defibrillator in the south of the town.”

For anyone wishing to have training in the use of defibrillators and how to perform CPR please contact Eastbourne Area Community First Responders who will be providing free training sessions in Polegate. For further details please email [email protected]

