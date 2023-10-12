Terrific Ted thrills residents at Hailsham care home

A cheeky Shetland pony won everyone’s hearts when he made a surprise visit to a Hailsham care home this autumn.

Gorgeous Ted wooed staff and residents at Abbots Wood Manor Care Home, London Road when he stopped by for some cuddles, strokes, and treats. The 12-year-old pony was visiting with Laura Brooker from West Sussex-based Princess Pony Parties as part of their pet therapy programme.

Resident Betty Turner, aged 94, said: “It was quite a surprise when Ted walked around our lovely gardens and peeked inside the home through the windows! He seemed very at home in the grounds.”

The little spotted pony had no markings when he was born but has become heavily spotted as he has grown older. Owner Laura jokes that a new one appears every time he is cheeky, which explains the multiple spots.

Ted meets a resident

Resident Ted Albins, aged 95, said of his namesake: “We all loved cuddling Ted, who is obviously used to having lots of attention. He was so well-behaved and loving.”

As well as cuddles, the residents at Abbots Wood Manor fed Ted carrots and pears, which the cute pony gobbled up.

Regional Community Relations Lead Richard Hollands said: “Animals cheer everyone up and get everyone talking, so they really do encourage conversation. They are such a calming influence and just stroking them makes us feel happy.

“The residents enjoyed feeding and petting Ted in the glorious sunshine of the day, it was certainly a day to remember.”