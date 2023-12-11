Thank you, Bexhill!

St Paul’s Church Bexhill sends a very BIG Thank You to everyone in our town who supported our fund-raiser on 24th November, for the charity, Guide Dogs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘It felt like family’ The choice of charity was made by Joan, seated in this photo with a collection of her hand-knitted craft items Our doors were open to the Community for two-hours in the morning, and we collected an amazing £300.00. All of the money raised is being paid to the charity, via it’s Hastings, Rother and Bexhill Branch Organizer, Barbara Grice.

During the morning, Barbara popped in to support us, bringing a ‘Special Friend’: Quincy! her retired, working dog, who just happens to be a stunning, 12-year-old golden Labrador. Quincy started his working life on the other side of the world: Australia!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barbara said that her beautiful companion accompanies her everywhere, and you can see in this photo just how special their relationship is! We are delighted to know that the funds raised will go towards the charity’s outstanding work in our locality.

Barbara Grice and her wonderful 'Friend', Quincy!

The cakes on sale were donated by Jempsons, with the kind permission of Stephen Jempson, and helped us to reach this total.

Needless to say, we are most grateful to Stephen and Jempsons for their kind support. It was a wonderful, community-filled morning, where people from the locality, and those who serve the community came together, for the good of those in our midst who cannot physically see.