Thank you, Bexhill!
and live on Freeview channel 276
‘It felt like family’ The choice of charity was made by Joan, seated in this photo with a collection of her hand-knitted craft items Our doors were open to the Community for two-hours in the morning, and we collected an amazing £300.00. All of the money raised is being paid to the charity, via it’s Hastings, Rother and Bexhill Branch Organizer, Barbara Grice.
During the morning, Barbara popped in to support us, bringing a ‘Special Friend’: Quincy! her retired, working dog, who just happens to be a stunning, 12-year-old golden Labrador. Quincy started his working life on the other side of the world: Australia!
Barbara said that her beautiful companion accompanies her everywhere, and you can see in this photo just how special their relationship is! We are delighted to know that the funds raised will go towards the charity’s outstanding work in our locality.
The cakes on sale were donated by Jempsons, with the kind permission of Stephen Jempson, and helped us to reach this total.
Needless to say, we are most grateful to Stephen and Jempsons for their kind support. It was a wonderful, community-filled morning, where people from the locality, and those who serve the community came together, for the good of those in our midst who cannot physically see.
And finally, Last, ‘but by no means least’, we must ‘shout out’ to the staff in the Bexhill branch of Jempsons for their help and support as we put our Fayre together. Thank you for listening, for caring, and helping to make the occasion such a success! Thank You, Bexhill, One and All! Sarah Edmondson and Everyone at St Paul’s!