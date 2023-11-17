Thanks to Bognor Regis for its support for Poppy Appeal
Bognor Regis again hosted poppy appeal collections throughout the area, including collections at Sainsbury’s and Morrisons’ supermarkets and the town centre.
The Royal British Legion would like to thank all supermarket management and staff for their time and help, and grateful thanks go to members of the public who have so generously supported this year’s appeal.
The collections at the stores were staffed by poppy appeal volunteers, including members of Bognor Branch of the RAF Association at Morrisons.
Pictured here are management and staff, RAFA members, and cadets from No.17 (Bognor Regis) Platoon, Sussex Army Cadet Force, who also helped with collections held in Bognor town centre.