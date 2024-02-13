The 1066 Business Awards Returns to Hastings and Rother!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year local business support organisation Let’s Do Business Group is celebrating 30 years of providing business support and training to Start Up’s and SMEs across the South East and East of England. Based in Hastings and the original founders of the awards, they have decided to commemorate the occasion by bringing them back for 2024!

Scheduled to take place at Bannatynes Hotel on the 6th of June 2024, from 12 pm to 3 pm, this anticipated event promises to be a celebration of entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and community engagement.

The 1066 Business Awards will feature a range of categories designed to recognise the achievements of all the different types of business that operate in our area. From groundbreaking startups to celebrating established enterprises that have achieved remarkable growth, the awards seek to applaud the diverse talents and contributions of the local business community.

1066 Business Awards 2024

Categories for the awards include:

Best New Business – Celebrating entrepreneurial brilliance and innovation among startups less than two years old.

Lone Ranger – Recognizing the resilience and determination of self-employed individuals, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who blaze their own trails.

Growth Champion – Sponsored by BeamingPaying tribute to businesses that have demonstrated exceptional expansion and sustained success.

Community Spirit – Sponsored by Marshall-TufflexHonoring individuals and organizations dedicated to making a positive impact on their communities.

New Directions – Recognizing businesses that have successfully navigated change through innovation and strategic adaptation.

People First – Celebrating employers who prioritize the wellbeing and professional growth of their workforce.

Future Leader – Highlighting emerging talents under 35 who demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities.

Extra Mile – Honoring businesses that deliver unparalleled service excellence and set the standard for customer satisfaction.