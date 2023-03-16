A major fire has destroyed a Midhurst hotel this morning. Here’s what we know so far.

At 1.08am this morning (Thursday, March 16) fire crews were called to tackle a blaze in The Angel Inn in North Street, Midhurst. More than 30 people have been evacuated and nearby residents have been advised to keep their windows shut.

The Angel Inn dates back to the 17th century and the historic building is a huge part of North Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourteen fire engines are in attendance this morning and investigations into the cause of the fire will begin as soon as it is safe to do so.

ANGEL INN MIDHURST 10 PUMP FIRE. Eddie Mitchell

The road has been closed while fire crews continue to tackle the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Area manager Richard Abbott from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement this morning: “In the early hours of this morning we were called to a significant fire in a hotel in Midhurst. Fire fighters are currently working hard to bring the incident under control and we have 14 fire engines in attendance.

"Over 30 people were safely evacuated from the hotel and we are currently working with our partners from Surrey and Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire and rescue services, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Services to bring to incident to a successful resolution.