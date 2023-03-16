At 1.08am this morning (Thursday, March 16) fire crews were called to tackle a blaze in The Angel Inn in North Street, Midhurst. More than 30 people have been evacuated and nearby residents have been advised to keep their windows shut.
The Angel Inn dates back to the 17th century and the historic building is a huge part of North Street.
Fourteen fire engines are in attendance this morning and investigations into the cause of the fire will begin as soon as it is safe to do so.
The road has been closed while fire crews continue to tackle the blaze.
Area manager Richard Abbott from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement this morning: “In the early hours of this morning we were called to a significant fire in a hotel in Midhurst. Fire fighters are currently working hard to bring the incident under control and we have 14 fire engines in attendance.
"Over 30 people were safely evacuated from the hotel and we are currently working with our partners from Surrey and Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire and rescue services, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Services to bring to incident to a successful resolution.
“We are advising residents to keep their windows and doors closed as there is a large amount of smoke in the area. North Street in Midhurst is currently closed so we are advising commuters to avoid the area and to fin alternative routes. It is too early in the incident to know the cause of the fire but we will be investigating the fire as soon as it is safe to do so.”