The Angel on a Bicycle - new book published by Fenhurst Society
''The Angel on a Bicycle and other Tales from the Archive' is the intriguing title of a new book just published by the Fernhurst Society.
Pictured are the author Christine Maynard (R) and Elaine Ireland (L), who formatted and prepared it for print.
Other tales include the Battle of North Ambersham, the Professor's telescope and the Ghosts of Fridays Hill. Priced at just £3.50, the book is on sale at Fernhurst Hub or from the Fernhurst Society through the Fernhurst Archive.