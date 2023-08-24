The Angmering School is celebrating another excellent year of GCSE and BTEC results

Students and staff at The Angmering School are celebrating another excellent year of GCSE and BTEC results in 2023, with a significant proportion of the year group gaining top grades.

This success is particularly remarkable given that the cohort was significantly affected by the C ovid pandemic and was the first to take their GCSE and BTEC exams without any adjustments or allowances being made.

Staff across the school are incredibly proud of the hard work and positive attitude shown by their students over the last few years and are delighted that the results reflect this.

Students can now look forward to taking their positive next steps in education, training or employment. A significant number will stay on to study A-levels or Level 3 BTEC courses in the highly regarded Angmering Sixth Form College, which shares a site with the school.

Students who achieved exceptional grades this year include Edward Armstrong (9 x grade 9), Chloe Butterworth (8 x grade 9 plus 2 x grade 8), Frederick Baker, Jack Bannister and Joy Redding (all of whom attained 9 grades at 7-9), Delilah Scott, Noah Bayliss-Wells, Annie Davey and Isabella Neal (who all attained 8 grades at 7-9) and Jack Miller (who gained 7 grades at 7-9 including 4 grade 9s).

Huge congratulations must also go to Sasha Walby, Laurynas Cepauskas, Max Jelley, Eleanor Barclay and Alex Williams-Symes who all made exceptional progress throughout their time at secondary school, achieving grades which far exceeded the expectations based on their primary school outcomes.

Headteacher Simon Liley said: “It is always a great day when we can celebrate the very real achievements of our students and see them move with confidence on to the next stage of their lives. It is especially gratifying this year to see such success from a year group whose education was so disrupted over the last 4 years.