The Arundel Loop Old Way Walk to be repeated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Arundel Loop Old Way Walk.

Some readers who are walkers, may be aware of an ancient pilgrimage walk between Southampton and Canterbury known as The Old Way. Last year the British Pilgrimage Trust re-invented and revived this route. St. Nicholas Church, Arundel, St. Leonard's, South Stoke and St. Mary's, North Stoke were all part of the original route.

In 2022 the churches got together to promote a walk between the three, to be known as The Arundel Loop Old Way Walk.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before Setting Off

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a grey day in March 2023, forty of us, including Rufus the Labrador, set out from St. Nicholas Church through Arundel Park with it's stunning views and down to St. Leonard's Church, South Stoke in it's hidden valley, where we took a short break.

We then went across the bridge and into the atmospheric meanders of the River Arun leading to the lush meadows leading up to North Stoke. On arrival at St. Mary's Church, we stopped for refeshments. Some finished the walk there, whilst others ventured back through Arundel Park to Arundel.

The walk was a great success and so it's been decided to repeat it again this year on Saturday, March 16th.

There will be a slightly different route through Arundel Park this year to avoid Winter mud. We will set out again from St. Nicholas Church at 10.30am heading for South Stoke and then North Stoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again some may wish to finish there, whilst others will continue the walk back to Arundel.