The Arundel Loop Old Way Walk to be repeated
Some readers who are walkers, may be aware of an ancient pilgrimage walk between Southampton and Canterbury known as The Old Way. Last year the British Pilgrimage Trust re-invented and revived this route. St. Nicholas Church, Arundel, St. Leonard's, South Stoke and St. Mary's, North Stoke were all part of the original route.
In 2022 the churches got together to promote a walk between the three, to be known as The Arundel Loop Old Way Walk.
On a grey day in March 2023, forty of us, including Rufus the Labrador, set out from St. Nicholas Church through Arundel Park with it's stunning views and down to St. Leonard's Church, South Stoke in it's hidden valley, where we took a short break.
We then went across the bridge and into the atmospheric meanders of the River Arun leading to the lush meadows leading up to North Stoke. On arrival at St. Mary's Church, we stopped for refeshments. Some finished the walk there, whilst others ventured back through Arundel Park to Arundel.
The walk was a great success and so it's been decided to repeat it again this year on Saturday, March 16th.
There will be a slightly different route through Arundel Park this year to avoid Winter mud. We will set out again from St. Nicholas Church at 10.30am heading for South Stoke and then North Stoke.
Once again some may wish to finish there, whilst others will continue the walk back to Arundel.
The round trip from and to Arundel is 9.2 miles and the half-way trip to North Stoke is 4.2. Rail transport is available from nearby Amberley Station. If you'd like to join the walk please contact Janet Aidin at [email protected]