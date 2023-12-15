The Beacon car park price rise from January 1, 2024

Car park charges at The Beacon will be increasing from January 1st 2024. This price rise reflects the higher running costs associated with maintaining the multi-storey car park as a safe and secure place.

The hourly charge will rise by 20 pence per hour, so the average two-hour stay will increase from £2.40 to £2.80.

Parking at The Beacon still remains one of the cheapest town centre parking options and allows quick and easy access in and out of the shopping centre.

“Nobody likes to see a price increase, and we have held back for two years,” General Manager Mark Powell said. “Our running costs have risen dramatically over recent times and sadly we have had to review all our overheads.

“We have carried out a comparison of other parking charges around the town centre and I am pleased to say that The Beacon remains one of the cheapest parking options for motorists,” Mark explained.