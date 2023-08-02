The Big Bathe Returns to West Wittering Beach, West Sussex

The Big Bathe returns on 10th September 2023 and registrations are now open. West Sussex swimmers can now enter a charity event raising money for Bowel Cancer UK and St Wifrid's Hospice, in honour of Victoria Hall who lost her battle with Bowel Cancer in September 2022.

Later this summer, the Big Bathe is expected to welcome up to 180 swimmers at West Wittering beach and raise thousands of pounds for the two charities.

There will be a 750 metre or a 1,500-metre option.

The event follows the last year’s successful Big Bathe, the first ever, which raised more than £68,000 with 106 swimmers taking part. The event smashed the £10,000 target.

Victoria Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Bathe was the initiative of Wittering local Victoria Hall. She sadly passed away from Bowel Cancer in September 2022 at St Wilfrid’s Hospice aged 33.

Victoria’s plea before she died was to raise as much awareness of the disease as possible and her family and friends are now arranging the second Big Bathe in her honour.

Speaking ahead of the swim, her sister Georgie said the swim was a vital way to continue her younger sister’s legacy.

“When you lose someone very close to you, you have two options: you can be sad that they are gone or you can live twice as hard and do all the things they would want you to do. So, this year, we are swimming for Victoria.”

The Big Bathe 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bowel cancer is on the rise and now the second biggest cancer killer. Close to 3,000 of new cases are diagnosed each year among young people like Victoria under the age of 50. More needs to be done.”

She said the swim was also an opportunity to give back to the Hospice, who provided Victoria so much love and care.

“At St. Wilfrid’s, Victoria was cared for like she was a saint (and she was) - the doctors and nurses did everything they could to make her and us (her family and friends) comfortable. Being close to the beautiful garden of the Hospice and the water at Chichester Harbour where she had grown up was also so very special.

“You don’t ever imagine you will take your 33 year old wife, daughter, younger sister, best friend, or niece to a hospice, and its a scenario we wouldn’t wish upon anyone. St Wilfrid’s Hospice was for Victoria, as young as she was, and for her family and friends, a haven - quiet and beautiful, where the care is personalised and full of love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She died surrounded by her loved ones just four weeks after her wedding day on 2nd September 2022 at St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Victoria was diagnosed with Stage 4 Bowel Cancer in March 2022.

“In West Sussex, more than 50,000 of us will be diagnosed with bowel cancer at some point in our lifetimes. But the good news is that for most people, bowel cancer is treatable, when caught in the early stages.

“If you are a keen swimmer and want to take part, please register via https://www.letsdothis.com/gb/e/the-big-bathe-for-bowel-cancer-191614”.

More than 30 swimmers have already entered the swim. Pre-registration is mandatory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book tickets to the event: https://www.letsdothis.com/gb/e/the-big-bathe-for-bowel-cancer-191614